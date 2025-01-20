Fuzzy Lucky Price (BSCM)
The live price of Fuzzy Lucky (BSCM) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BSCM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fuzzy Lucky Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.48 USD
- Fuzzy Lucky price change within the day is -3.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Fuzzy Lucky to USD was $ 0.
During today, the price change of Fuzzy Lucky to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fuzzy Lucky to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fuzzy Lucky to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fuzzy Lucky to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.77%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-3.59%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fuzzy Lucky: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.65%
-3.01%
-1.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BSCM is a cryptoasset introduced by Alita-AI, a platform that utilizes facial recognition technology to distribute airdrops to its users. This MEMECOIN is designed to foster community engagement and growth within the ecosystem. The token is distributed through the M-TOKEN Launch platform to users who have successfully completed facial recognition verification, aiming to incentivize participation and investment within the Alita-AI environment.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility.
