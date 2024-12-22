Fuzion Price (FUZN)
The live price of Fuzion (FUZN) today is 0.01457878 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.55M USD. FUZN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fuzion Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.38K USD
- Fuzion price change within the day is -3.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 174.66M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FUZN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FUZN price information.
During today, the price change of Fuzion to USD was $ -0.00048865803863747.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fuzion to USD was $ +0.0012841237.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fuzion to USD was $ +0.0070450554.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fuzion to USD was $ +0.005864948895532466.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00048865803863747
|-3.24%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0012841237
|+8.81%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0070450554
|+48.32%
|90 Days
|$ +0.005864948895532466
|+67.31%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fuzion: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
-3.24%
-19.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fuzion is a multi-product protocol built on kujira. Fuzion dApps include Plasma, an OTC service and Pilot, a fair market launchpad. Our aim is to create products and services that make access to DeFi easy and available for all crypto users. FUZN is the governance token of the Fuzion DeFi ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FUZN to AUD
A$0.0231802602
|1 FUZN to GBP
￡0.0115172362
|1 FUZN to EUR
€0.013849841
|1 FUZN to USD
$0.01457878
|1 FUZN to MYR
RM0.06560451
|1 FUZN to TRY
₺0.5130272682
|1 FUZN to JPY
¥2.2807043432
|1 FUZN to RUB
₽1.5007396132
|1 FUZN to INR
₹1.2383215732
|1 FUZN to IDR
Rp235.1415799834
|1 FUZN to PHP
₱0.8576696274
|1 FUZN to EGP
￡E.0.7417683264
|1 FUZN to BRL
R$0.0886389824
|1 FUZN to CAD
C$0.0208476554
|1 FUZN to BDT
৳1.7350206078
|1 FUZN to NGN
₦22.5328165802
|1 FUZN to UAH
₴0.6089556406
|1 FUZN to VES
Bs0.74351778
|1 FUZN to PKR
Rs4.0416751794
|1 FUZN to KZT
₸7.6248477278
|1 FUZN to THB
฿0.4972821858
|1 FUZN to TWD
NT$0.4757055914
|1 FUZN to CHF
Fr0.0129751142
|1 FUZN to HKD
HK$0.1132771206
|1 FUZN to MAD
.د.م0.1460793756