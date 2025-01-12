Fund Of Yours Price (FOY)
The live price of Fund Of Yours (FOY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FOY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fund Of Yours Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 19.74 USD
- Fund Of Yours price change within the day is -0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the FOY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FOY price information.
During today, the price change of Fund Of Yours to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fund Of Yours to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fund Of Yours to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fund Of Yours to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.09%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+52.75%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-27.48%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fund Of Yours: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.09%
+10.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Foy Digital Software Services Company “Foundation Of Yours (FOY)” aims to bring together tens of thousands of digital content producers and more than 3.5 billion fans of social media users in the same market on an affordable and reliable network.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FOY to AUD
A$--
|1 FOY to GBP
￡--
|1 FOY to EUR
€--
|1 FOY to USD
$--
|1 FOY to MYR
RM--
|1 FOY to TRY
₺--
|1 FOY to JPY
¥--
|1 FOY to RUB
₽--
|1 FOY to INR
₹--
|1 FOY to IDR
Rp--
|1 FOY to PHP
₱--
|1 FOY to EGP
￡E.--
|1 FOY to BRL
R$--
|1 FOY to CAD
C$--
|1 FOY to BDT
৳--
|1 FOY to NGN
₦--
|1 FOY to UAH
₴--
|1 FOY to VES
Bs--
|1 FOY to PKR
Rs--
|1 FOY to KZT
₸--
|1 FOY to THB
฿--
|1 FOY to TWD
NT$--
|1 FOY to CHF
Fr--
|1 FOY to HKD
HK$--
|1 FOY to MAD
.د.م--