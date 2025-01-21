Fry Price (FRY)
The live price of Fry (FRY) today is 0.567327 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FRY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fry Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 16.21K USD
- Fry price change within the day is +12.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the FRY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FRY price information.
During today, the price change of Fry to USD was $ +0.061312.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fry to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fry to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fry to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.061312
|+12.12%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fry: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.43%
+12.12%
-14.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
