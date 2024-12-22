Frogg and Ratt tells the story of two degens trying to make it on Sui Network. Frogg and Ratt is a dynamic community-driven memecoin launched on the Sui Network on 8th October 2024. Founded by a decentralized team of founders, devs and builders within the Sui ecosystem. Frogg and Ratt aims to create one of the strongest communities on Sui through a combination of humor, memes, and good vibes. With an emphasis on fun and inclusivity, Frogg and Ratt offers a unique opportunity for memecoin enthusiasts to connect, grow, and engage in the exciting Sui ecosystem with a lighthearted twist.

