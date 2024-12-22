Forest Knight Price (KNIGHT)
The live price of Forest Knight (KNIGHT) today is 0.01047185 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 484.72K USD. KNIGHT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Forest Knight Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.53K USD
- Forest Knight price change within the day is -14.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 46.26M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KNIGHT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KNIGHT price information.
During today, the price change of Forest Knight to USD was $ -0.00178672466414897.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Forest Knight to USD was $ -0.0015963832.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Forest Knight to USD was $ +0.0008778468.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Forest Knight to USD was $ -0.00044269981042997.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00178672466414897
|-14.57%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0015963832
|-15.24%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0008778468
|+8.38%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00044269981042997
|-4.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of Forest Knight: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.57%
-14.57%
-33.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Forest Knight is a Play-to-Earn mobile game powered by Ethereum & Polygon Layer 2. This Free-to-Play Turn-Based Strategy game allows players to build their own team of brave heroes that have all traveled from different realms to join the battle against the Skeleton Master. Your goal is to level up your heroes and equip them with unique and powerful NFTs to aid them in this journey. During this long journey, you will challenge other knights of the kingdom in the PvP Arena for great rewards, join guilds with like-minded knights and fight in mass battles versus other guilds, train your own pets and gain $KNIGHT tokens every step of the way. If you haven’t tried our game yet, feel free to try the public Early Access of Forest Knight The $KNIGHT token is a native, utility token used for: Marketplace Trading Upgrading & Merging NFTs Staking in Buildings Guild Wars Bounties PVP Tournament Entries Blockchain Pet Evolution What makes Forest Knight Unique? By adopting a Free-to-Play model, in Forest Knight, you will be able to play the game and earn both NFTs and Tokens, without having to invest anything but time. No large initial deposits, no odd subscription models. The team is focused on enriching the player’s experience by adding many fun and unique features and not just rely on NFTs to make it look cool. You can always find something fun and productive to do in Forest Knight. Balancing the PVP and PVE features of the game, the developers are focused on creating a journey for all types of players - casuals and hardcore grinders. For players that love the PVE experience, we have Adventure Mode, a series of missions culminating in the fight against the Skeleton Master. And for the players that really just want to fight other players, we have the Arena and Guild Wars. The game features a deceptively simple presentation with eye-catching fantasy graphics that conceal deep strategic structure and tactical nuance underneath. As you progress through the game, you'll recruit new heroes to join you in the battle to protect the realms, each with their own strengths and weaknesses (plus weapons and accessories) that provide varying advantages and drawbacks against enemy teams. Ultimately, the team wants to create an enjoyable game whose experience is enhanced by NFT collectibles and not the other way around. Earning money from playing should just be a byproduct of enjoying yourself while playing the game, which is exactly what Chrono Games aims to do with Forest Knight.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KNIGHT to AUD
A$0.0166502415
|1 KNIGHT to GBP
￡0.0082727615
|1 KNIGHT to EUR
€0.0099482575
|1 KNIGHT to USD
$0.01047185
|1 KNIGHT to MYR
RM0.047123325
|1 KNIGHT to TRY
₺0.3685044015
|1 KNIGHT to JPY
¥1.638216214
|1 KNIGHT to RUB
₽1.077972239
|1 KNIGHT to INR
₹0.889478939
|1 KNIGHT to IDR
Rp168.9007828055
|1 KNIGHT to PHP
₱0.6160589355
|1 KNIGHT to EGP
￡E.0.532807728
|1 KNIGHT to BRL
R$0.063668848
|1 KNIGHT to CAD
C$0.0149747455
|1 KNIGHT to BDT
৳1.2462548685
|1 KNIGHT to NGN
₦16.1851866415
|1 KNIGHT to UAH
₴0.4374091745
|1 KNIGHT to VES
Bs0.53406435
|1 KNIGHT to PKR
Rs2.9031109755
|1 KNIGHT to KZT
₸5.4768822685
|1 KNIGHT to THB
฿0.3571948035
|1 KNIGHT to TWD
NT$0.3416964655
|1 KNIGHT to CHF
Fr0.0093199465
|1 KNIGHT to HKD
HK$0.0813662745
|1 KNIGHT to MAD
.د.م0.104927937