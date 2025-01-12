Flux is a dual token project consisting of YIN and YANG, All of YIN supply is derived from YANG and YIN started with 0 initial mint, Every passing hour YANG to YIN ratio increases at a predetermined and preannounced rate while also burning it's own supply every hour too. YIN's supply is therefore elastic based on the conversion into and from YANG. YANG is like a fixed deposit account for YIN you get hourly yield holding YANG for your YIN without any lock-up period or time limitations whatsoever and you can swap between each token anytime you want.

