Flux Terminal Price (FLUXT)
The live price of Flux Terminal (FLUXT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 68.18K USD. FLUXT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Flux Terminal Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.27K USD
- Flux Terminal price change within the day is -15.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FLUXT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FLUXT price information.
During today, the price change of Flux Terminal to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Flux Terminal to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Flux Terminal to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Flux Terminal to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-15.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-54.33%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-57.41%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Flux Terminal: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.43%
-15.21%
-38.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Flux Terminal is a crypto Alpha hub built to help traders find Alpha using SocialFi AI Signals and Blockchain Data. Flux Terminal owns multiple products including SocialFi AI Terminal which is a hub that tracks X data in real time and uses AI to analyze crypto sentiment. Flux also recently launched Heimdall, A blockchain scanner and Alpha caller that scans the Solana blockchain in real time to identify interesting rising projects. Flux Terminal's mission is to become the only Crypto Alpha hub you need. We started our mission on Solana but we plan to expand to multiple blockchains in the near future.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FLUXT to AUD
A$--
|1 FLUXT to GBP
￡--
|1 FLUXT to EUR
€--
|1 FLUXT to USD
$--
|1 FLUXT to MYR
RM--
|1 FLUXT to TRY
₺--
|1 FLUXT to JPY
¥--
|1 FLUXT to RUB
₽--
|1 FLUXT to INR
₹--
|1 FLUXT to IDR
Rp--
|1 FLUXT to PHP
₱--
|1 FLUXT to EGP
￡E.--
|1 FLUXT to BRL
R$--
|1 FLUXT to CAD
C$--
|1 FLUXT to BDT
৳--
|1 FLUXT to NGN
₦--
|1 FLUXT to UAH
₴--
|1 FLUXT to VES
Bs--
|1 FLUXT to PKR
Rs--
|1 FLUXT to KZT
₸--
|1 FLUXT to THB
฿--
|1 FLUXT to TWD
NT$--
|1 FLUXT to CHF
Fr--
|1 FLUXT to HKD
HK$--
|1 FLUXT to MAD
.د.م--