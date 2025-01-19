Flovatar Dust Price (FDUST)
The live price of Flovatar Dust (FDUST) today is 0.00117667 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FDUST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Flovatar Dust Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.05 USD
- Flovatar Dust price change within the day is -3.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Flovatar Dust to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Flovatar Dust to USD was $ -0.0000167808.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Flovatar Dust to USD was $ -0.0001921029.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Flovatar Dust to USD was $ -0.000177859713741077.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.30%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000167808
|-1.42%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001921029
|-16.32%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000177859713741077
|-13.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of Flovatar Dust: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.52%
-3.30%
+0.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Flovatar is a creativity platform and DUST is the token that fuels its economy. Each Flovatar NFT receives a daily amount of DUST based on their rarity score and it can be spent in many different ways: give a name and short bio to their character, create new companion NFTs (the Psyche Likee), upgrade Flobit NFT accessories that can be equipped by the Flovatar themselves, buy exclusive Packs, unlock the 3D printable model for their Flovatars, and so much more. Each time the token used to access the desired utility are burned and lost forever, making the Flovatar economy, a deflationary one.
