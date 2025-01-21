Floop Price (FLOOP)
The live price of Floop (FLOOP) today is 2,300.56 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FLOOP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Floop Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.98K USD
- Floop price change within the day is -4.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Floop to USD was $ -98.335641554212.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Floop to USD was $ -1,111.5712375520.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Floop to USD was $ -642.4700294080.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Floop to USD was $ -143.1872782175255.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -98.335641554212
|-4.09%
|30 Days
|$ -1,111.5712375520
|-48.31%
|60 Days
|$ -642.4700294080
|-27.92%
|90 Days
|$ -143.1872782175255
|-5.85%
Discover the latest price analysis of Floop: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.57%
-4.09%
-27.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FLOOP is the utility token for the CaviarNine ecosystem on Radix. It underpins the Aggregator, Shape Liquidity, Decentralised Order Book and Liquid Staking Pool. It controls the FLOOP treasury associated with those products.
|1 FLOOP to AUD
A$3,680.896
|1 FLOOP to GBP
￡1,863.4536
|1 FLOOP to EUR
€2,208.5376
|1 FLOOP to USD
$2,300.56
|1 FLOOP to MYR
RM10,283.5032
|1 FLOOP to TRY
₺81,945.9472
|1 FLOOP to JPY
¥358,611.2928
|1 FLOOP to RUB
₽229,825.944
|1 FLOOP to INR
₹199,136.4736
|1 FLOOP to IDR
Rp37,714,092.3264
|1 FLOOP to PHP
₱134,605.7656
|1 FLOOP to EGP
￡E.115,695.1624
|1 FLOOP to BRL
R$13,872.3768
|1 FLOOP to CAD
C$3,312.8064
|1 FLOOP to BDT
৳280,507.2808
|1 FLOOP to NGN
₦3,572,286.5624
|1 FLOOP to UAH
₴97,152.6488
|1 FLOOP to VES
Bs124,230.24
|1 FLOOP to PKR
Rs641,534.1616
|1 FLOOP to KZT
₸1,220,447.08
|1 FLOOP to THB
฿78,449.096
|1 FLOOP to TWD
NT$75,320.3344
|1 FLOOP to CHF
Fr2,093.5096
|1 FLOOP to HKD
HK$17,898.3568
|1 FLOOP to MAD
.د.م23,051.6112