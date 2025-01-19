FlightClupcoin Price (FLIGHT)
The live price of FlightClupcoin (FLIGHT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FLIGHT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FlightClupcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 21.97K USD
- FlightClupcoin price change within the day is -3.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the FLIGHT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FLIGHT price information.
During today, the price change of FlightClupcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FlightClupcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FlightClupcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FlightClupcoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.03%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-18.31%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-34.80%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FlightClupcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
-3.03%
-8.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FlightClupcoin created for its community that has a history together and called the hole ecosystem UBUNTU philosophy. The token will be used for all project that has been created and will be created by the community. FlightClupCoin is a community that has gathered together for the same target, has it’s mission to trade with new generation products and continuously determines a new vision for itself. With the digital products that it offers to its own audience, it protected all users with or without experience in this sector from the risks of the crypto world and enabled it to get extra earnings. Flightclupcoin, serving thousands of users and aiming to reach millions of users, will use its own token in all commercial business to be done in the future process.
