Flappy Bird Evolution Price (FEVO)
The live price of Flappy Bird Evolution (FEVO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FEVO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Flappy Bird Evolution Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 15.62K USD
- Flappy Bird Evolution price change within the day is -7.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the FEVO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FEVO price information.
During today, the price change of Flappy Bird Evolution to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Flappy Bird Evolution to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Flappy Bird Evolution to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Flappy Bird Evolution to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.40%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-51.71%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-67.61%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Flappy Bird Evolution: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.09%
-7.40%
-16.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hello everyone! I'd like to introduce the groundbreaking project GAMEFi $FEVO - Flappy Bird Evolution, inspired by the iconic game Flappy Bird. In this project, we are combining thrilling game elements with blockchain technology, providing a unique and innovative gaming experience. $FEVO is a blockchain-based game that allows players to own, collect, and trade exclusive characters within the game's ecosystem. Through the use of smart contracts, we ensure that each character is truly owned by the player, providing an authentic digital asset economy. In the game, you can train your characters to become the best flyers, compete with other players in thrilling races, and take on exciting challenges. As your characters evolve and improve their skills, new opportunities and rewards arise, making the gaming journey even more rewarding. Moreover, $FEVO also features a virtual marketplace where players can buy, sell, and trade their unique characters, enabling you to earn real value through your passion for gaming. Not only that, but the project is also committed to transparency, security, and decentralization, ensuring that each player has full control over their digital assets and interactions within the ecosystem. Join us in the thrilling universe of $FEVO - Flappy Bird Evolution and experience a new era of blockchain gaming with endless possibilities and fun.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
