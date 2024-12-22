Fix00 Price (FIX00)
The live price of Fix00 (FIX00) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 846.39K USD. FIX00 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fix00 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.22K USD
- Fix00 price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 9.73B USD
During today, the price change of Fix00 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fix00 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fix00 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fix00 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+0.48%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+0.79%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fix00: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 FIX00 to AUD
A$--
|1 FIX00 to GBP
￡--
|1 FIX00 to EUR
€--
|1 FIX00 to USD
$--
|1 FIX00 to MYR
RM--
|1 FIX00 to TRY
₺--
|1 FIX00 to JPY
¥--
|1 FIX00 to RUB
₽--
|1 FIX00 to INR
₹--
|1 FIX00 to IDR
Rp--
|1 FIX00 to PHP
₱--
|1 FIX00 to EGP
￡E.--
|1 FIX00 to BRL
R$--
|1 FIX00 to CAD
C$--
|1 FIX00 to BDT
৳--
|1 FIX00 to NGN
₦--
|1 FIX00 to UAH
₴--
|1 FIX00 to VES
Bs--
|1 FIX00 to PKR
Rs--
|1 FIX00 to KZT
₸--
|1 FIX00 to THB
฿--
|1 FIX00 to TWD
NT$--
|1 FIX00 to CHF
Fr--
|1 FIX00 to HKD
HK$--
|1 FIX00 to MAD
.د.م--