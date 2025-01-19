What is Fish Crypto (FICO)

"Super fishers catch legendary fish" - This is the story from a famous series that has inspired us to create FishCrypto. Every player is a legend, each choosing the best fishing rod to go and catch fish, collect them, own valuable items and most importantly, have a blast. FishCrypto is an NFT Play-to-Earn game about exploring Vestu Island, capturing and taming magical fish to grant the desires of each adventurers. FishCrypto’s magical fish and NFT assets will accompany you to the future Metaverse, battling other players and safeguarding you from its hazards. FishCrypto is a simple game for everyone, and it does not require a lot of effort to play. However, one thing is for sure: FishCrypto is never dull since you can always as your actual friends to join you in the game and hunt loot from treasure island Vestu. FishCrypto is meant to be fun, and give back community monetary value through the magic of blockchain. Welcome on board, fishers!

