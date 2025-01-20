Firefly Price (FLY)
The live price of Firefly (FLY) today is 0.00102171 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FLY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Firefly Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.32 USD
- Firefly price change within the day is +0.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Firefly to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Firefly to USD was $ -0.0000090776.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Firefly to USD was $ -0.0000199343.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Firefly to USD was $ -0.0005376622428116747.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.33%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000090776
|-0.88%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000199343
|-1.95%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0005376622428116747
|-34.47%
Discover the latest price analysis of Firefly: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.19%
+0.33%
+0.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What Is firefly? firefly is a premier modular DEX with CEX-like features on the Manta Pacific L2. It offers limit orders and 24/7 user support. Developed by Amazon and X veterans, Firefly aims to empower the Manta ecosystem. firefly was admitted to Manta's coveted zk Accelerator Program, one of nine projects selected in Manta's initial batch, out of 175 projects in the ecosystem. Accelerator projects receive support from Manta, Polygon, Celestia, and leading players in the crypto space.
