FireBot Price (FBX)
The live price of FireBot (FBX) today is 0.428994 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FBX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FireBot Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 14.65K USD
- FireBot price change within the day is +7.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the FBX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FBX price information.
During today, the price change of FireBot to USD was $ +0.03033561.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FireBot to USD was $ +0.0913842160.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FireBot to USD was $ +0.4669537914.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FireBot to USD was $ +0.1581630541884877.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.03033561
|+7.61%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0913842160
|+21.30%
|60 Days
|$ +0.4669537914
|+108.85%
|90 Days
|$ +0.1581630541884877
|+58.40%
Discover the latest price analysis of FireBot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.44%
+7.61%
+8.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$FBX is the ERC20 utility/governance token of FireBot on Polygon. It can be used to pay our software's fees, or to vote for important decisions about the ecosystem, the allocation of the treasury, or distribution of NFTs. During its launch phase, alongside with the NFTs sales, it allowed to form the initial DAO's treasury that is now managed by our proprietary software solution. New $FBX is distributed daily to NFT holders, and in exchange, every time an NFT is sold, 90% of the revenues are added to the treasury.
