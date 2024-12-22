FINKEY Price (FINKEY)
The live price of FINKEY (FINKEY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 242.73K USD. FINKEY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FINKEY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.46 USD
- FINKEY price change within the day is -5.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.58M USD
During today, the price change of FINKEY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FINKEY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FINKEY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FINKEY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.77%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-45.58%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FINKEY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-5.77%
-19.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
It's real life monkeys from a wildlife rehabilitation center situated in Durban, South Africa, called C.R.O.W trading memecoins and the profits go to wildlife conservation, community airdrops, and buybacks & burns of the supply. The project was founded based on the book "A Random Walk Down Wall Street" by Princeton Professor, Burton Malkiel. In which he states that monkeys throwing darts at a sheet of stocks would outperform professional portfolio managers.
