FILMCredits Price (FILM)
The live price of FILMCredits (FILM) today is 0.07671 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FILM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FILMCredits Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 30.67 USD
- FILMCredits price change within the day is +0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of FILMCredits to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FILMCredits to USD was $ -0.0066261637.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FILMCredits to USD was $ +0.0140210001.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FILMCredits to USD was $ +0.00657511728557361.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0066261637
|-8.63%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0140210001
|+18.28%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00657511728557361
|+9.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of FILMCredits: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.00%
+3.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DCP is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organisation that has developed a blockchain protocol (the “T4L3NT Net”) on which tokenized credits (“FILM Credits”) can be mined and used in connection with arts-related applications (apps). The film financing app ("DCP App") allows participants to submit film proposals (“Film Proposals”), review and rate such Film Proposals, and make use of the accompanying web-based application that will allow users (“Users”) to vie for financing and production support for their projects. DCP encourages other individuals and entities to build arts and culture related applications on top of the T4L3NT Net to be a part of the ecosystem of applications in the Virtual Studio.
