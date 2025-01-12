Fiber Network Price (FIBER)
The live price of Fiber Network (FIBER) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.90K USD. FIBER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fiber Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 15.48 USD
- Fiber Network price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 7.52M USD
During today, the price change of Fiber Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fiber Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fiber Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fiber Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.26%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+25.73%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fiber Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welcome to Fiber Network, a pioneering DeFi initiative set to revolutionize both cloud computing and decentralized finance. Fiber Network stands at the forefront of technological innovation, providing a state-of-the-art solution that enhances your digital operations with unparalleled speed and security. What is Fiber Network? We are an advanced DeFi platform offering premium computing environments that combine exceptional network performance with stringent privacy measures. Our flagship offering, 'Personal Space,' provides clients with access to high-speed, secure computing resources, including top-tier Wi-Fi and comprehensive VPN protection. This solution addresses the common issues of personal device vulnerabilities and slow internet speeds, ensuring that users benefit from optimized performance and encrypted data protection through our sophisticated fiber-optic infrastructure.
