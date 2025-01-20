Fiat24 USD Price (USD24)
The live price of Fiat24 USD (USD24) today is 0.997007 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. USD24 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fiat24 USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 580.37 USD
- Fiat24 USD price change within the day is +0.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the USD24 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USD24 price information.
During today, the price change of Fiat24 USD to USD was $ +0.00617828.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fiat24 USD to USD was $ +0.0052862308.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fiat24 USD to USD was $ +0.0081627954.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fiat24 USD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00617828
|+0.62%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0052862308
|+0.53%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0081627954
|+0.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fiat24 USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.11%
+0.62%
+0.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fiat24 is a Swiss payment platform offering cash accounts. The product Fiat24 is owned and maintained by SR Saphirstein AG in Zurich, Switzerland. SR Saphirstein AG holds a Fintech license by the Swiss Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). Fiat24 tokenises the clients` deposits which are owned and controlled by the clients. Therefore, Fiat24 issues ERC20 tokens USD24, EUR24, CHF24 and GBP24 for the clients` deposits. The tokens are used for P2P as well as merchant payments.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 USD24 to AUD
A$1.60518127
|1 USD24 to GBP
￡0.81754574
|1 USD24 to EUR
€0.96709679
|1 USD24 to USD
$0.997007
|1 USD24 to MYR
RM4.4865315
|1 USD24 to TRY
₺35.44359885
|1 USD24 to JPY
¥155.85213424
|1 USD24 to RUB
₽102.48234953
|1 USD24 to INR
₹86.31089599
|1 USD24 to IDR
Rp16,344.37443408
|1 USD24 to PHP
₱58.33487957
|1 USD24 to EGP
￡E.50.22921266
|1 USD24 to BRL
R$6.05183249
|1 USD24 to CAD
C$1.43569008
|1 USD24 to BDT
৳121.12638043
|1 USD24 to NGN
₦1,552.96801341
|1 USD24 to UAH
₴41.9739947
|1 USD24 to VES
Bs54.835385
|1 USD24 to PKR
Rs277.78609034
|1 USD24 to KZT
₸528.9122135
|1 USD24 to THB
฿34.30701087
|1 USD24 to TWD
NT$32.81150037
|1 USD24 to CHF
Fr0.90727637
|1 USD24 to HKD
HK$7.75671446
|1 USD24 to MAD
.د.م10.00995028