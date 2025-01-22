FELLA Price (FELLA)
The live price of FELLA (FELLA) today is 0.00346989 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FELLA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FELLA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.62 USD
- FELLA price change within the day is +0.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of FELLA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FELLA to USD was $ -0.0000882323.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FELLA to USD was $ -0.0005322675.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FELLA to USD was $ +0.000242565567820901.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.37%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000882323
|-2.54%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005322675
|-15.33%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000242565567820901
|+7.52%
Discover the latest price analysis of FELLA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.37%
+3.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FELLA, the primary currency for the Based Fellas ecosystem. Provides a medium to funnel utility fees into a liquid asset and reward all Based Fellas.
