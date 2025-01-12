Feeder Finance Price (FEED)
The live price of Feeder Finance (FEED) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 33.80K USD. FEED to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Feeder Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.21 USD
- Feeder Finance price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FEED to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FEED price information.
During today, the price change of Feeder Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Feeder Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Feeder Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Feeder Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-8.37%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+5.57%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Feeder Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-8.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
- Feeder.finance aims to provide passive and diversified yield aggregation solutions for DeFi investors. - Our model makes assumptions and runs on the two principles that should be clear to anyone with a finance or economics background: 1) The Efficient Market Hypothesis, and 2) Random Walk Hypothesis - Our product will focus on a so-called vault of vaults or vaults of pools solution that rebalanced regularly based on simple but powerful formulas that will be made public prior to the launch — Feeder.finance does not aim to reinvent the wheel, simply create a simple and useful product for passively-minded investors for the long-term. - We adopt the concept of real-world “Feeder Funds” (also known as “fund of funds”) and apply it to DeFi to not compete, but to support, the best capital allocators (Vaults, Liquidity Pools, and perhaps more…) in crypto Please refer to our medium for more: https://medium.com/feeder-finance/introducing-feeder-finance-defi-aggregator-for-diversified-yield-generation-aba8d953ab31
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FEED to AUD
A$--
|1 FEED to GBP
￡--
|1 FEED to EUR
€--
|1 FEED to USD
$--
|1 FEED to MYR
RM--
|1 FEED to TRY
₺--
|1 FEED to JPY
¥--
|1 FEED to RUB
₽--
|1 FEED to INR
₹--
|1 FEED to IDR
Rp--
|1 FEED to PHP
₱--
|1 FEED to EGP
￡E.--
|1 FEED to BRL
R$--
|1 FEED to CAD
C$--
|1 FEED to BDT
৳--
|1 FEED to NGN
₦--
|1 FEED to UAH
₴--
|1 FEED to VES
Bs--
|1 FEED to PKR
Rs--
|1 FEED to KZT
₸--
|1 FEED to THB
฿--
|1 FEED to TWD
NT$--
|1 FEED to CHF
Fr--
|1 FEED to HKD
HK$--
|1 FEED to MAD
.د.م--