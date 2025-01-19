Fathom Protocol Price (FTHM)
The live price of Fathom Protocol (FTHM) today is 0.079879 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FTHM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fathom Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 281.34 USD
- Fathom Protocol price change within the day is +96.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the FTHM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FTHM price information.
During today, the price change of Fathom Protocol to USD was $ +0.03915725.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fathom Protocol to USD was $ +0.0691813966.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fathom Protocol to USD was $ +0.0977269800.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fathom Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.03915725
|+96.16%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0691813966
|+86.61%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0977269800
|+122.34%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fathom Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
+96.16%
+232.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Governance token for the FXD stablecoin protocol (already listed on Coingecko as Fathom Dollar / FXD)
