Fathom Price ($FATHOM)
The live price of Fathom ($FATHOM) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. $FATHOM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fathom Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.97 USD
- Fathom price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the $FATHOM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $FATHOM price information.
During today, the price change of Fathom to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fathom to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fathom to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fathom to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+15.35%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fathom: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+3.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Our project is about creating a stable ROI with external revenue streams using trading bots. We invented Stable Staking! What makes your project unique? We have created the first fair staking method that uses the USD contributed at the time of staking to determine your reward amount. We also have an incredible development team that has created our 6 custom smart contracts and dApp. History of your project. We have spent the last year developing out systems before launching. We then launched on a dex that was not tracked by CG or CMC so we have launched V2 in order to correct a contract mistake and allow us to list on PCS. Then sniperbots hit our launch due to the price increase from V1. We are now stabilizing and building our revenue streams daily. What’s next for your project? We will be building the external revenue further with our collected funds. What can your token be used for? Our token is primarily used to stake and allow for an ROI on the token. This acts like a part ownership in the external revenue.
