Fart Of The United States Price (FOTUS)
The live price of Fart Of The United States (FOTUS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 210.93K USD. FOTUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fart Of The United States Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 847.07K USD
- Fart Of The United States price change within the day is -24.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.98M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FOTUS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FOTUS price information.
During today, the price change of Fart Of The United States to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fart Of The United States to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fart Of The United States to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fart Of The United States to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-24.45%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fart Of The United States: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-14.82%
-24.45%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fart Of The United States (FOTUS) is not just another token; it’s a movement designed to revolutionize the way we think about memes, humor, and the potential of decentralized finance. Built to bring a blast of laughter and epic energy to the ever-expanding crypto world, FOTUS is here to remind everyone that even in the serious business of blockchain technology, there’s always room for fun. With a community-first approach, a healthy dose of satire, and a commitment to shaking things up, FOTUS is set to make its mark in the digital world. At its core, FOTUS is a decentralized meme token. This means it operates on blockchain technology, ensuring transparency, security, and accessibility for all its holders. But what truly sets it apart is its unique branding and playful spirit. The token embraces a lighthearted, comedic identity that resonates with people across the globe. In a space often dominated by technical jargon and intense market competition, FOTUS dares to be different by putting humor and community engagement at the forefront.
