Fantom Velocimeter Price (FVM)
The live price of Fantom Velocimeter (FVM) today is 0.02911796 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 132.39K USD. FVM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fantom Velocimeter Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 56.47 USD
- Fantom Velocimeter price change within the day is -4.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.55M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FVM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Fantom Velocimeter to USD was $ -0.00137842803910149.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fantom Velocimeter to USD was $ +0.0021400361.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fantom Velocimeter to USD was $ -0.0045213290.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fantom Velocimeter to USD was $ -0.012448619916358315.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00137842803910149
|-4.51%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0021400361
|+7.35%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0045213290
|-15.52%
|90 Days
|$ -0.012448619916358315
|-29.94%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fantom Velocimeter: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
-4.51%
-31.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Solidly like dex on Fantom What makes your project unique? All emissions are in the form of options tokens which can be redeemed at variable discounts in a range of ways: Exercise to veFVM Excercise to provide liquidity with dynamic lock times affecting discounts Excercise to FVM History of your project. Velocimeter v3 is deployed on Canto Pulsechain and now Fantom What’s next for your project? Concentrated liquidity. Velocimeter Pro (any protocol can wrap their token to oTOKEN & bribe / LP reward + make use of our custom gauge for redemption options) What can your token be used for?
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
