Fantom Money Market Price (FBUX)
The live price of Fantom Money Market (FBUX) today is 0.01057535 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FBUX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fantom Money Market Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 18.69 USD
- Fantom Money Market price change within the day is -3.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the FBUX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FBUX price information.
During today, the price change of Fantom Money Market to USD was $ -0.00034622591794262.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fantom Money Market to USD was $ -0.0007780940.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fantom Money Market to USD was $ +0.0037907014.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fantom Money Market to USD was $ -0.00151082688006355.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00034622591794262
|-3.17%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007780940
|-7.35%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0037907014
|+35.84%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00151082688006355
|-12.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fantom Money Market: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.18%
-3.17%
+29.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fantom Money Market is an EVM compatible lending/borrowing protocol launched on Fantom Opera. Fantom Money Market (henceforth shortened to fMoney) provides peer-to-peer lending solutions that are fully decentralized, transparent and non-custodial
