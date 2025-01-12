Fantom Maker Price (FAME)
The live price of Fantom Maker (FAME) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 33.75K USD. FAME to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fantom Maker Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 185.36 USD
- Fantom Maker price change within the day is +8.97%
- It has a circulating supply of 517.12M USD
During today, the price change of Fantom Maker to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fantom Maker to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fantom Maker to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fantom Maker to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+8.97%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-8.95%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-32.92%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fantom Maker: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+8.97%
-15.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fantom Maker is a launchpad on Fantom Opera with the aim of enriching the entire ecosystem with the incubation and launch of quality projects.Fantom Maker is a tierless launchpad with guaranteed allocation for all stakers, an anti-whale system, and allocations for non-holders too.
