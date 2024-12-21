US based Fanatico honors Great Idols and empowers True Fans since 2017. We offer Fans Exclusive Content, Games, Auctions, Sweepstakes, Merch Sales, Fan Clubs, direct Idol messaging, and many other features. Sponsors work with Idols on brand deals, sponsoring, merchandise deals and events. Based on the Fanatico L1 chain, the FCO Token powers this ecosystem. Fanatico, established in 2017, adheres to its whitepaper roadmap, demonstrating continuous innovation and user engagement via its mobile applications. In 2021, we introduced Secret-Token.com, a platform that facilitates the tokenization of exclusive digital content, enhancing creator revenue opportunities and content authenticity. Our ecosystem's growth is bolstered by significant partnerships, detailed at Fanatico Partners. We maintain high trust ratings, evidenced by our reviews on Trustpilot, Better Business Bureau, and Google Reviews. These elements collectively underscore our commitment to innovation and excellence in the digital space.

