Famous Fox Federation Floor Index Price (FOXES)
The live price of Famous Fox Federation Floor Index (FOXES) today is 0.802298 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FOXES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Famous Fox Federation Floor Index Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.33 USD
- Famous Fox Federation Floor Index price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Famous Fox Federation Floor Index to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Famous Fox Federation Floor Index to USD was $ -0.1468490155.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Famous Fox Federation Floor Index to USD was $ -0.1137455582.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Famous Fox Federation Floor Index to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.1468490155
|-18.30%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1137455582
|-14.17%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Famous Fox Federation Floor Index: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fractional token built by the Ovols team.
|1 FOXES to AUD
A$1.2836768
|1 FOXES to GBP
￡0.64986138
|1 FOXES to EUR
€0.77020608
|1 FOXES to USD
$0.802298
|1 FOXES to MYR
RM3.58627206
|1 FOXES to TRY
₺28.57785476
|1 FOXES to JPY
¥125.06221224
|1 FOXES to RUB
₽80.1495702
|1 FOXES to INR
₹69.44691488
|1 FOXES to IDR
Rp13,152.42412512
|1 FOXES to PHP
₱46.94245598
|1 FOXES to EGP
￡E.40.34756642
|1 FOXES to BRL
R$4.83785694
|1 FOXES to CAD
C$1.15530912
|1 FOXES to BDT
৳97.82419514
|1 FOXES to NGN
₦1,245.80031142
|1 FOXES to UAH
₴33.88104454
|1 FOXES to VES
Bs43.324092
|1 FOXES to PKR
Rs223.72882028
|1 FOXES to KZT
₸425.619089
|1 FOXES to THB
฿27.3583618
|1 FOXES to TWD
NT$26.26723652
|1 FOXES to CHF
Fr0.73009118
|1 FOXES to HKD
HK$6.24187844
|1 FOXES to MAD
.د.م8.03902596