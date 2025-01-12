Falcon Project Price (FNT)
The live price of Falcon Project (FNT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 101.79K USD. FNT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Falcon Project Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.21 USD
- Falcon Project price change within the day is +0.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 13.92B USD
During today, the price change of Falcon Project to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Falcon Project to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Falcon Project to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Falcon Project to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.28%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-23.15%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-13.90%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Falcon Project: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
+0.28%
-3.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Falcon Project is an entire ecosystem which includes two completely interchangeable blockchains + Unique integration of return vouchers based on ERC-1155 assets. The first chain is an erc-20 token located on the Ethereum blockchain, convenient and familiar to use by all of us, whether you are a user or a developer, and the second chain is the Falcon blockchain, which allows optional anonymous transactions. By linking the two together, Falcon Project offers its users the right to choose what suits them best at the moment: speed and convenience or anonymity and privacy. This approach works on the principle of free exchange of a token for a coin in a 1: 1 ratio through a constantly available swap form on our official website FalconOfficial.com. For its holders, Falcon Project implemented a unique mining system with a yield of 40% per annum, which was implemented through deposit vouchers based on ERC-1155 assets. You can exchange your tokens for a real document on the blockchain, which guarantees you a safe possession of your deposit. No need to spend electricity or production capacity, you get your rewards through Proof of Hold.
