Fairfun Price (FAIR)
The live price of Fairfun (FAIR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 611.32K USD. FAIR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fairfun Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 52.33K USD
- Fairfun price change within the day is -65.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00B USD
During today, the price change of Fairfun to USD was $ -0.000116597564239539.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fairfun to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fairfun to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fairfun to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000116597564239539
|-65.60%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-92.90%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-86.13%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fairfun: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
-65.60%
-88.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fairfun is a PVE-focused meme launchpad inspired by Murad's vision of cult memes. It aims to support the current Memecoin Supercycle by fostering the creation of Cult memes and leading the evolution from cults to meme movements. The token auction mechanism is fairer, ensuring an equitable project launch. Successful launches have LP stored in Raydium and burned, while failed launches refund users.
