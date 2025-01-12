FACTS Price (BKC)
The live price of FACTS (BKC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 24.94K USD. BKC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FACTS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 193.26 USD
- FACTS price change within the day is +3.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.79B USD
Get real-time price updates of the BKC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BKC price information.
During today, the price change of FACTS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FACTS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FACTS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FACTS to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.09%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-13.22%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FACTS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+3.10%
+6.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The core idea of FACTS is to construct a set of “Factual Content Incentive Mechanism “that is based on blockchain technology, namely Proof of Facts (PoF). Users can obtain the right of reward allocation through any operational behavior on the factual content. By doing so, they help to solve current problems on the Internet such as massive false content, underpowered creation, low propagation efficiency and so on.FACTS uates content through the “FACTS Index” assessment model which provides a strong credibility reference for content review panel and users. After the assessment, the trusted content is stored in the Facts Pool and then is automatically used to build Facts Graph through the NLP engine.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
