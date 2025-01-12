EyeTech Price (EYE)
The live price of EyeTech (EYE) today is 0.00483651 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.84M USD. EYE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EyeTech Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 57.30K USD
- EyeTech price change within the day is -4.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of EyeTech to USD was $ -0.00021963113773668.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EyeTech to USD was $ +0.0043285918.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EyeTech to USD was $ +0.0063370841.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EyeTech to USD was $ +0.0028054639551843762.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00021963113773668
|-4.34%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0043285918
|+89.50%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0063370841
|+131.03%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0028054639551843762
|+138.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of EyeTech: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.32%
-4.34%
+107.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? ChartAI have built a Telegram Charting Bot which enables users to get any live chart of any cryptocurrency token straight to their Telegram, either via direct private message or in a group they are apart of. All the bot settings can be personalized, like which is the preferred exchange, timezones, skin colour for charts and even which technical analysis indicators you prefer to use. What makes your project unique? Currently there are no other charting bots on Telegram which enable this level of customization. Our bot can be added to other groups and will feed that group with live charting of their project's token at any time on demand. History of your project. ChartAI launch at the end of August 2023 and has since grown into an everyday tool which will become a staple of the Telegram platform. The project started with no airdrops or marketing and has since grown to have hundreds of holders and organic supporters. What’s next for your project? ChartAI will continue to grow and it's focus is on full-exposure. The ChartAI Charting Bot should be one of the core bots on Telegram and subconsciously be added to every crypto project's Telegram group on creation. Marketing will enable ChartAI to get this exposure. What can your token be used for? The CX token can be used to access premium versions of the bot which will enable people to turn off adverts, use unlimited indicators for technical analysis and also access future AI incorporations into the bot.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EYE to AUD
A$0.0078351462
|1 EYE to GBP
￡0.0039175731
|1 EYE to EUR
€0.0046914147
|1 EYE to USD
$0.00483651
|1 EYE to MYR
RM0.0217159299
|1 EYE to TRY
₺0.171212454
|1 EYE to JPY
¥0.7625725317
|1 EYE to RUB
₽0.4915345113
|1 EYE to INR
₹0.4167620667
|1 EYE to IDR
Rp79.2870364944
|1 EYE to PHP
₱0.28535409
|1 EYE to EGP
￡E.0.2444855805
|1 EYE to BRL
R$0.0295994412
|1 EYE to CAD
C$0.0069645744
|1 EYE to BDT
৳0.5899574898
|1 EYE to NGN
₦7.4984283738
|1 EYE to UAH
₴0.2054065797
|1 EYE to VES
Bs0.25633503
|1 EYE to PKR
Rs1.3528685772
|1 EYE to KZT
₸2.5644143322
|1 EYE to THB
฿0.1677301668
|1 EYE to TWD
NT$0.1601368461
|1 EYE to CHF
Fr0.0044012241
|1 EYE to HKD
HK$0.0376280478
|1 EYE to MAD
.د.م0.0488003859