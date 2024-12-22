ExNetwork Price (EXNT)
The live price of ExNetwork (EXNT) today is 0.00484294 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 333.34K USD. EXNT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ExNetwork Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 344.86 USD
- ExNetwork price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 68.83M USD
Get real-time price updates of the EXNT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EXNT price information.
During today, the price change of ExNetwork to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ExNetwork to USD was $ -0.0003562486.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ExNetwork to USD was $ +0.0007679900.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ExNetwork to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003562486
|-7.35%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0007679900
|+15.86%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ExNetwork: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Exnetwork Token is the Social Finance token of the Exnetwork Community. It grants access to tier of investment groups and also mines EXNG - the governance token of the community. Other utilities includes being a security bond and tipping.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EXNT to AUD
A$0.0077002746
|1 EXNT to GBP
￡0.0038259226
|1 EXNT to EUR
€0.004600793
|1 EXNT to USD
$0.00484294
|1 EXNT to MYR
RM0.02179323
|1 EXNT to TRY
₺0.1704230586
|1 EXNT to JPY
¥0.7576295336
|1 EXNT to RUB
₽0.4985322436
|1 EXNT to INR
₹0.4113593236
|1 EXNT to IDR
Rp78.1119245482
|1 EXNT to PHP
₱0.2849101602
|1 EXNT to EGP
￡E.0.2464087872
|1 EXNT to BRL
R$0.0294450752
|1 EXNT to CAD
C$0.0069254042
|1 EXNT to BDT
৳0.5763582894
|1 EXNT to NGN
₦7.4851996346
|1 EXNT to UAH
₴0.2022896038
|1 EXNT to VES
Bs0.24698994
|1 EXNT to PKR
Rs1.3426082562
|1 EXNT to KZT
₸2.5329060494
|1 EXNT to THB
฿0.1651926834
|1 EXNT to TWD
NT$0.1580251322
|1 EXNT to CHF
Fr0.0043102166
|1 EXNT to HKD
HK$0.0376296438
|1 EXNT to MAD
.د.م0.0485262588