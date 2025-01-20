EXIT Designer Token Price (EXIT)
The live price of EXIT Designer Token (EXIT) today is 2.9 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EXIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EXIT Designer Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 188.75K USD
- EXIT Designer Token price change within the day is -3.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of EXIT Designer Token to USD was $ -0.100410207500893.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EXIT Designer Token to USD was $ -0.0220434800.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EXIT Designer Token to USD was $ +0.0089325800.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EXIT Designer Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.100410207500893
|-3.34%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0220434800
|-0.76%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0089325800
|+0.31%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of EXIT Designer Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.83%
-3.34%
-2.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
EXIT Designer Token is a pioneering cryptocurrency that bridges digital assets with physical luxury goods. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, EXIT enables seamless conversion of popular cryptocurrencies into EXIT tokens, which can be used to purchase luxury items on the designermall.io marketplace. The platform offers over 1200 SKUs across fashion, wellness, and accessories, ensuring secure transactions, verified ownership, and an exclusive shopping experience without the need for fiat conversion.
