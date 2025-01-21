Excelon Price (XLON)
The live price of Excelon (XLON) today is 0.228779 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XLON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Excelon Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 30.90K USD
- Excelon price change within the day is +0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Excelon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Excelon to USD was $ +0.0009098769.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Excelon to USD was $ -0.0014919593.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Excelon to USD was $ +0.00333786684711892.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0009098769
|+0.40%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0014919593
|-0.65%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00333786684711892
|+1.48%
Discover the latest price analysis of Excelon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
+0.01%
-0.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Excelon (XLON) Coin is the native coin of XLON Chain, a next-generation public blockchain that enables instant global transactions between people and businesses. Excelon (XLON) Coin is becoming an integral part of the EXCELON Ecosystem (https://excelon.io) in terms of technology for its payment and DeFi services. The EXCELON Ecosystem uses the Excelon (XLON) Coin as the Native Utility Currency for all payments and rewards on its platform, thus contributing a ready-made market with a high diversity of products and services such as IBAN Wallets, Mastercard/ Visa debit cards, Crypto Wallet and Exchange, Defi Earn, Stake and Credit functionalities, etc. The Excelon (XLON) Coin can be used with decentralized wallets to execute transactions in real-time with minimal cost and security, receive Earnouts for staking and smart contract execution and rewards for participating in mining services. At the same time XLON can be used within the Excelon Ecosystem as a means of payment for certain services, subscription plans to receive amazing rewards such as Spotify, Netflix, Uber, Airbnb etc when using the Excelon products for payments, etc.
|1 XLON to AUD
A$0.3660464
|1 XLON to GBP
￡0.18531099
|1 XLON to EUR
€0.21962784
|1 XLON to USD
$0.228779
|1 XLON to MYR
RM1.02264213
|1 XLON to TRY
₺8.14910798
|1 XLON to JPY
¥35.66207052
|1 XLON to RUB
₽22.8550221
|1 XLON to INR
₹19.80311024
|1 XLON to IDR
Rp3,750.47480976
|1 XLON to PHP
₱13.38585929
|1 XLON to EGP
￡E.11.50529591
|1 XLON to BRL
R$1.37953737
|1 XLON to CAD
C$0.32944176
|1 XLON to BDT
৳27.89502347
|1 XLON to NGN
₦355.24574341
|1 XLON to UAH
₴9.66133717
|1 XLON to VES
Bs12.354066
|1 XLON to PKR
Rs63.79731194
|1 XLON to KZT
₸121.3672595
|1 XLON to THB
฿7.8013639
|1 XLON to TWD
NT$7.49022446
|1 XLON to CHF
Fr0.20818889
|1 XLON to HKD
HK$1.77990062
|1 XLON to MAD
.د.م2.29236558