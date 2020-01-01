โทเคโนมิกส์ Euruka Tech (ERC-AI)
ข้อมูล Euruka Tech (ERC-AI)
Euruka Tech AI is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency revolution, harnessing the immense power of artificial intelligence to transform the financial technology landscape. Our pioneering platform seamlessly integrates advanced AI algorithms with the robust security of blockchain technology, creating a unique ecosystem that offers innovative solutions for secure, efficient, and intelligent financial transactions. At Euruka Tech AI, we believe in the transformative potential of AI and blockchain to redefine the way digital assets are managed and exchanged. Our AI-driven trading systems are designed to analyze vast amounts of market data in real-time, providing users with insightful predictions and optimal trading strategies. This ensures that our users can make informed decisions and maximize their investment returns. Our intelligent smart contracts automate complex financial processes, reducing the need for intermediaries and minimizing the risk of human error. These self-executing contracts are transparent, tamper-proof, and enforceable, ensuring that all parties fulfill their obligations seamlessly. Moreover, our predictive analytics tools leverage machine learning to forecast market trends, identify emerging opportunities, and assess risks with unprecedented accuracy. This empowers our users to stay ahead of the curve and navigate the volatile cryptocurrency market with confidence. To complement our advanced AI capabilities, Euruka Tech AI offers a secure digital wallet that prioritizes the safety and privacy of your digital assets. Our wallet employs state-of-the-art encryption and multi-factor authentication to protect against unauthorized access, ensuring that your funds are always secure.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Euruka Tech (ERC-AI)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Euruka Tech (ERC-AI) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ Euruka Tech (ERC-AI): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Euruka Tech (ERC-AI) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นERC-AI สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น ERC-AI ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ ERC-AI แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น ERC-AIกัน!
การคาดการณ์ราคา ERC-AI
อยากรู้ว่า ERC-AI จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา ERC-AI ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน