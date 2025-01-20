EtheRunes Price (ETR)
The live price of EtheRunes (ETR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ETR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EtheRunes Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 493.53 USD
- EtheRunes price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of EtheRunes to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EtheRunes to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EtheRunes to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EtheRunes to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-9.54%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+5.80%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of EtheRunes: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
EtheRunes aims to bridge two leading blockchain ecosystems, Ethereum and Bitcoin, through the integration of Ethereum's ERC-20 standard and Bitcoin's innovative Runes protocol. This project seeks to leverage the strengths of both platforms to create a decentralized finance (DeFi) environment that enables more fluid interaction and transaction capabilities across these networks.
