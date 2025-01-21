Ethereum Gold Price (ETHG)
The live price of Ethereum Gold (ETHG) today is 0.02392475 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ETHG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ethereum Gold Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 133.63 USD
- Ethereum Gold price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ETHG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ETHG price information.
During today, the price change of Ethereum Gold to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ethereum Gold to USD was $ +0.0027185095.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ethereum Gold to USD was $ +0.0004259203.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ethereum Gold to USD was $ -0.01504292021585421.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0027185095
|+11.36%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0004259203
|+1.78%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01504292021585421
|-38.60%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ethereum Gold: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ethereum Gold carries out a new upgraded POW+POS+POC multi-consensus mechanism on the original Ethereum underlying technology architechture, gathers the computing power of global miners, and continues to maintain the original POW chain.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ETHG to AUD
A$0.0382796
|1 ETHG to GBP
￡0.0193790475
|1 ETHG to EUR
€0.02296776
|1 ETHG to USD
$0.02392475
|1 ETHG to MYR
RM0.1069436325
|1 ETHG to TRY
₺0.852199595
|1 ETHG to JPY
¥3.72939003
|1 ETHG to RUB
₽2.390082525
|1 ETHG to INR
₹2.0711656075
|1 ETHG to IDR
Rp392.20895364
|1 ETHG to PHP
₱1.399597875
|1 ETHG to EGP
￡E.1.202457935
|1 ETHG to BRL
R$0.1442662425
|1 ETHG to CAD
C$0.03445164
|1 ETHG to BDT
৳2.9171447675
|1 ETHG to NGN
₦37.1501125525
|1 ETHG to UAH
₴1.0103421925
|1 ETHG to VES
Bs1.2919365
|1 ETHG to PKR
Rs6.671655785
|1 ETHG to KZT
₸12.692079875
|1 ETHG to THB
฿0.815833975
|1 ETHG to TWD
NT$0.783296315
|1 ETHG to CHF
Fr0.0217715225
|1 ETHG to HKD
HK$0.186134555
|1 ETHG to MAD
.د.م0.239725995