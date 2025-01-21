Ethereum Express Price (ETE)
The live price of Ethereum Express (ETE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ETE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ethereum Express Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.98K USD
- Ethereum Express price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Ethereum Express to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ethereum Express to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ethereum Express to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ethereum Express to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-42.77%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-57.36%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ethereum Express: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? The Ethereum Express network is a faster, safer, and cheaper L1 network based on the underlying framework of the Ethereum EVM. What makes your project unique? We will build a blockchain browser independently, which will be more powerful and reliable than ETHscan over time. We will also build a wallet system and ETEswap on our network to make our customers more secure. We will abandon most of the original wormhole systems, and use CEXs（ERC20 & ETRC20）and third-party cross-chain partners to coordinate cross-chains, which is more secure and reliable. History of your project. What’s next for your project? Attract more users and developers. What can your token be used for? ETE(ETRC20)-Gas token and ETE(ERC20)-cross chain token
