What is ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT)

A Token for all those who love Ethereum technology and cryptocurrency ether. This project has been launched on BEP20 so that investors who are afraid of investing in new projects on ERC20 due to high gas fees and relatively high investment, can also invest small amounts in ETH Fan Token and enjoy the world of rewards and benefits in the Crypto Ecosystem. ETH Fan Token will be a community-driven Smart Contract on BSC Blockchain which is in the process of being fully audited and independently tested. Using our innovative tokenomics and our unique smart contract, allows crypto investors to earn regular dividends in form of Binance Pegged ETH on an hourly basis by just holding the token in their wallet. ETH Fan is a token born to succeed. We have dedicated a great amount of time to market research, product, and contract design. We have tested tokenomics, and our complete branding is designed to succeed. The amount of excitement that comes with this token will be something you have never seen before in this space.

