ETF The Token Price (ETF)
The live price of ETF The Token (ETF) today is 0.00504476 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 105.94K USD. ETF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ETF The Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 21.67 USD
- ETF The Token price change within the day is +1.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 21.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ETF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ETF price information.
During today, the price change of ETF The Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ETF The Token to USD was $ +0.0000668930.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ETF The Token to USD was $ +0.0005549296.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ETF The Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.09%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000668930
|+1.33%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0005549296
|+11.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ETF The Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.09%
-19.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? $ETF stands as the bridge between memetic value and one of the most pivotal catalysts crypto has ever seen: spot BTC ETF applications and the SEC's decisions surrounding them. What makes your project unique? ETF The Token draws upon the unique spot BTC ETF narrative, allowing for the gamification of the pending ETF applications and building a community of like-minded crypto enthusiasts. History of your project. ETF The Token was launched on September 1, 2023 on the decentralized exchange Uniswap. What’s next for your project? ETF The Token gamifies each SEC decision regarding the pending spot ETF applications. Please refer to the website etf.live for a detailed roadmap. What can your token be used for? Currently, ETF The Token can be exchanged on Uniswap and can also function as any other ERC-20 token.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ETF to AUD
A$0.0081725112
|1 ETF to GBP
￡0.0040862556
|1 ETF to EUR
€0.0048934172
|1 ETF to USD
$0.00504476
|1 ETF to MYR
RM0.0226509724
|1 ETF to TRY
₺0.178584504
|1 ETF to JPY
¥0.7954073092
|1 ETF to RUB
₽0.5126989588
|1 ETF to INR
₹0.4347069692
|1 ETF to IDR
Rp82.7009703744
|1 ETF to PHP
₱0.29764084
|1 ETF to EGP
￡E.0.255012618
|1 ETF to BRL
R$0.0308739312
|1 ETF to CAD
C$0.0072644544
|1 ETF to BDT
৳0.6153598248
|1 ETF to NGN
₦7.8212950088
|1 ETF to UAH
₴0.2142509572
|1 ETF to VES
Bs0.26737228
|1 ETF to PKR
Rs1.4111202672
|1 ETF to KZT
₸2.6748326472
|1 ETF to THB
฿0.1749522768
|1 ETF to TWD
NT$0.1670320036
|1 ETF to CHF
Fr0.0045907316
|1 ETF to HKD
HK$0.0392482328
|1 ETF to MAD
.د.م0.0509016284