ESPT Token is a crypto asset developed by Bitci Borsa Teknoloji Anonim Limited on Bitcichain. Esports token is a digital asset designed for the electronic sports and gaming world. ESPT functions as a crypto asset that users can use for various purposes, such as winning prizes, participating in tournaments or gaining access to certain exclusive content. They also enable players or fans to organize events on specific games, tournaments or events. The Esports token is distributed using blockchain technology, which allows tokens to be traded in a transparent, immutable and secure way. The use of these tokens further democratizes the Esports industry, giving players and fans more influence and participation in the industry.

