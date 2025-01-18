Enegra Price (EGX)
The live price of Enegra (EGX) today is 190.04 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EGX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Enegra Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 560.28K USD
- Enegra price change within the day is -1.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the EGX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EGX price information.
During today, the price change of Enegra to USD was $ -2.8073364526373.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Enegra to USD was $ -9.9594832920.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Enegra to USD was $ -9.3288545560.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Enegra to USD was $ -10.3366599704605.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -2.8073364526373
|-1.45%
|30 Days
|$ -9.9594832920
|-5.24%
|60 Days
|$ -9.3288545560
|-4.90%
|90 Days
|$ -10.3366599704605
|-5.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of Enegra: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
-1.45%
-0.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Enegra enables commodity miners in emerging markets to compete globally, via world-class trading expertise, risk management, logistics, and governance. The success of their model makes Enegra one of the largest owners of physical commodity offtakes in the world. This offtake provides Enegra with an audited net asset value of over USD 33 billion. Enegra has tokenised 100% of the equity in Enegra Group Ltd, with equity represented by the ERC-3643 compliant EGX security token issued on the Polygon blockchain (ISIN: MYA159590209). Enegra Group Ltd shares are held by a licensed Trust Company as Nominee on behalf of EGX token-holders, and all rights and distributions are passed on to the token-holders, including distributions and voting. As EGX are securities, in order to hold EGX in a self-custody wallet, investors need to first pass KYC/AML checks, agree to the EGX Terms & Conditions, and have their wallet address qualified.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EGX to AUD
A$305.9644
|1 EGX to GBP
￡155.8328
|1 EGX to EUR
€184.3388
|1 EGX to USD
$190.04
|1 EGX to MYR
RM855.18
|1 EGX to TRY
₺6,755.922
|1 EGX to JPY
¥29,693.75
|1 EGX to RUB
₽19,479.1
|1 EGX to INR
₹16,455.5636
|1 EGX to IDR
Rp3,115,409.3376
|1 EGX to PHP
₱11,107.838
|1 EGX to EGP
￡E.9,576.1156
|1 EGX to BRL
R$1,145.9412
|1 EGX to CAD
C$273.6576
|1 EGX to BDT
৳23,089.86
|1 EGX to NGN
₦296,012.0052
|1 EGX to UAH
₴8,002.5844
|1 EGX to VES
Bs10,262.16
|1 EGX to PKR
Rs52,979.3512
|1 EGX to KZT
₸100,869.4312
|1 EGX to THB
฿6,544.9776
|1 EGX to TWD
NT$6,242.814
|1 EGX to CHF
Fr172.9364
|1 EGX to HKD
HK$1,478.5112
|1 EGX to MAD
.د.م1,908.0016