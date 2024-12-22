Emotional Support Dog Price (MAGNUS)
The live price of Emotional Support Dog (MAGNUS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 57.99K USD. MAGNUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Emotional Support Dog Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 61.22 USD
- Emotional Support Dog price change within the day is -1.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 970.00M USD
During today, the price change of Emotional Support Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Emotional Support Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Emotional Support Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Emotional Support Dog to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.50%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Emotional Support Dog: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.24%
-1.50%
-3.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MAGNUS is a memecoin launched on the Ethereum blockchain, inspired by the concept of emotional support animals. Unlike many memecoins which often capitalize on humor or internet trends, MAGNUS aims to foster a sense of community and support among its holders. The token's theme centers around providing emotional support, mirroring the real-world role of emotional support dogs. MAGNUS emphasizes community effort, with its value and growth driven by community engagement rather than speculative trading alone.
