Elixir Staked deUSD Price (SDEUSD)
The live price of Elixir Staked deUSD (SDEUSD) today is 0.981131 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 157.81M USD. SDEUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Elixir Staked deUSD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 17.11K USD
- Elixir Staked deUSD price change within the day is -0.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 160.87M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SDEUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SDEUSD price information.
During today, the price change of Elixir Staked deUSD to USD was $ -0.0005536394716742.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Elixir Staked deUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Elixir Staked deUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Elixir Staked deUSD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0005536394716742
|-0.05%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Elixir Staked deUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.11%
-0.05%
-2.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Staked deUSD (sdeUSD) is the staked, yield-bearing version of deUSD. deUSD is DeFi’s only dollar serving as the rails for institutional assets to natively enter DeFi. Used exclusively by Securitize, it is the default currency bringing on-chain composability for BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, and others. sdeUSD is natively yield bearing, earning from a mixture of treasuries and funding yield. sdeUSD and deUSD are key components of the Elixir ecosystem and will serve as preferred collateral for orderbook exchanges.
|1 SDEUSD to AUD
A$1.58943222
|1 SDEUSD to GBP
￡0.79471611
|1 SDEUSD to EUR
€0.95169707
|1 SDEUSD to USD
$0.981131
|1 SDEUSD to MYR
RM4.40527819
|1 SDEUSD to TRY
₺34.7320374
|1 SDEUSD to JPY
¥154.69492477
|1 SDEUSD to RUB
₽99.71234353
|1 SDEUSD to INR
₹84.54405827
|1 SDEUSD to IDR
Rp16,084.11218064
|1 SDEUSD to PHP
₱57.886729
|1 SDEUSD to EGP
￡E.49.59617205
|1 SDEUSD to BRL
R$6.00452172
|1 SDEUSD to CAD
C$1.41282864
|1 SDEUSD to BDT
৳119.67835938
|1 SDEUSD to NGN
₦1,521.12587978
|1 SDEUSD to UAH
₴41.66863357
|1 SDEUSD to VES
Bs51.999943
|1 SDEUSD to PKR
Rs274.44196332
|1 SDEUSD to KZT
₸520.21527882
|1 SDEUSD to THB
฿34.02562308
|1 SDEUSD to TWD
NT$32.48524741
|1 SDEUSD to CHF
Fr0.89282921
|1 SDEUSD to HKD
HK$7.63319918
|1 SDEUSD to MAD
.د.م9.89961179