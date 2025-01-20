Electric Vehicle Zone Price (EVZ)
The live price of Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) today is 0.00450805 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EVZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Electric Vehicle Zone Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 665.25K USD
- Electric Vehicle Zone price change within the day is -1.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Electric Vehicle Zone to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Electric Vehicle Zone to USD was $ -0.0004662793.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Electric Vehicle Zone to USD was $ -0.0004500021.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Electric Vehicle Zone to USD was $ -0.000712846873006077.
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.53%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004662793
|-10.34%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004500021
|-9.98%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000712846873006077
|-13.65%
Discover the latest price analysis of Electric Vehicle Zone: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
-1.53%
+0.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
EVZ(Electric Vehicle Zone/Zero carbon/Zed) is an Electric Vehicle Charge Sharing Infrastructure Platform that automatically connects chargers in idle time and electric vehicle users to provide mutual value and solve energy issues.
|1 EVZ to AUD
A$0.0072579605
|1 EVZ to GBP
￡0.003696601
|1 EVZ to EUR
€0.0043728085
|1 EVZ to USD
$0.00450805
|1 EVZ to MYR
RM0.0202411445
|1 EVZ to TRY
₺0.160396419
|1 EVZ to JPY
¥0.7044729735
|1 EVZ to RUB
₽0.459099812
|1 EVZ to INR
₹0.3901717275
|1 EVZ to IDR
Rp73.902447192
|1 EVZ to PHP
₱0.2635856835
|1 EVZ to EGP
￡E.0.226935237
|1 EVZ to BRL
R$0.0273638635
|1 EVZ to CAD
C$0.006491592
|1 EVZ to BDT
৳0.5476829945
|1 EVZ to NGN
₦7.032828483
|1 EVZ to UAH
₴0.189788905
|1 EVZ to VES
Bs0.2434347
|1 EVZ to PKR
Rs1.256032891
|1 EVZ to KZT
₸2.391520525
|1 EVZ to THB
฿0.1546711955
|1 EVZ to TWD
NT$0.147683718
|1 EVZ to CHF
Fr0.0041023255
|1 EVZ to HKD
HK$0.035072629
|1 EVZ to MAD
.د.م0.045260822