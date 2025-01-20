Electric Cash Price (ELCASH)
The live price of Electric Cash (ELCASH) today is 0.873952 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ELCASH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Electric Cash Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.12K USD
- Electric Cash price change within the day is +0.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Electric Cash to USD was $ +0.00512437.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Electric Cash to USD was $ +0.5998949856.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Electric Cash to USD was $ +0.6368548526.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Electric Cash to USD was $ +0.3715004415377498.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00512437
|+0.59%
|30 Days
|$ +0.5998949856
|+68.64%
|60 Days
|$ +0.6368548526
|+72.87%
|90 Days
|$ +0.3715004415377498
|+73.94%
Discover the latest price analysis of Electric Cash: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
+0.59%
-8.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Electric Cash is a payment protocol designed to be accessible and lightweight, with a focus on reducing transaction fees. Fast and free transactions on a secure and decentralized network make ELCASH ideal for everyday payments. Why Electric Cash? * Cash-like - A medium of exchange to facilitate everyday payments. * Improved transactions - Fast and free transactions secured by the Proof-of-Work consensus and the second layer of blockchain. * Community influence - Community-driven governance system on a decentralized network. Electric Cash launched its mainnet on 20 December 2020 as a POW coin. Feel free to check all the updated data at https://explorer.electriccash.global/
