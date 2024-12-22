Egypt Cat Price (SPHYNX)
The live price of Egypt Cat (SPHYNX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 725.59K USD. SPHYNX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Egypt Cat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 14.91K USD
- Egypt Cat price change within the day is -7.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Egypt Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Egypt Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Egypt Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Egypt Cat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-30.84%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-4.68%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Egypt Cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
-7.10%
-17.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Long before humanity even existed, the land was ruled not by men but by creatures of immense power and wisdom. Among them, none were more feared than Sphynx, a being of royal blood and arcane might, whose dominion extended far beyond the vast desert. Sphynx’s power was unmatched—he commanded the elements, bent space, and—above all—could turn cats into undead and recruit them for his Undying Army. The ancient world thrived under his rule, but envy grew among his followers—particularly among the fluffy cats. A few millennia ago Led by their generals, the fluffy cats conspired to seal Sphynx away with powerful magic. Betrayed, he was confined in a sarcophagus for thousands of years. But now Sphynx has awakened, and his only desire is to destroy his enemies and restore his empire—and no one is safe from his cursed flames.
